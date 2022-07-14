Police believe there may be more victims after a 29-year-old Oakville man was arrested and charged in a sex trafficking investigation.

Last July, Peel Regional Police said they launched an investigation after a victim came forward. During that probe, two more victims were identified, they said.

On May 5, police said a warrant was executed at a suspect’s residence in Brampton, which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and Canadian currency.

At that time, Curtis Brown, 29, of Oakville, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime.

Police said further investigation revealed the three identified victims were “being allegedly trafficked into sex trade by the suspect, who exercised control over aspects of the victims’ life and profited financially.”

On July 13, 2022, investigators from the Specialized Enforcement Bureau - Vice Unit arrested Brown.

A search warrant was also executed at his home in Oakville where officers said they located a quantity of drugs.

Brown was additionally charged with one count each of human trafficking, procuring, receiving material benefits, living off the avails of prostitution, and possession of a controlled substance as well as two counts of derive material benefit, and three counts of exercise control, direction or influence.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, especially in the Greater Toronto Area, and are urging them to contact Peel police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3555.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation should contact the Specialized Enforcement Bureau – Vice at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3555, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.