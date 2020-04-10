Peel Regional Police say three men are facing charges in connection with a million-dollar vehicle seizure.

In a news release issued Friday, police said on March 18, members of the commercial auto crime bureau launched an investigation into stolen and “fraud financed” vehicles in the Peel Region.

“During the investigation suspects were identified to be involved in the exporting of the vehicles obtained throughout Canada,” the news release read.

On Thursday, officers executed search warrants at two addresses in Mississauga and seized 16 vehicles with a total value of approximately $1.2 million.

Police say 24-year-old Toronto man Ryan Asif Kanhai, Mohanad El Khatib, a 32-year-old Mississauga resident, and 44-year-old Mississauga man Mohammad Asif, have been arrested and are facing a number of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.