Peel police charge man, 40, in human trafficking case
Khumane Agil, 40, of Toronto seen in this photo is facing human trafficking charges. (Supplied)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 6, 2019 8:31PM EST
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Mississauga.
Peel police said they started an investigation this month into the alleged exploitation of a 17-year-old female in the sex trade over a two-month period.
"The suspect exercised control over all aspects of the victim’s life and profited as a result," police said in a news release on Friday.
Investigators arrested and charged Toronto resident Khumane Agil on Thursday.
He is facing a number of charges including assault, trafficking in persons under 18, receiving benefit resulting from trafficking in persons under 18, exercising control over a prostitute under 18, deriving benefit from sexual services under 18, two counts of uttering threats, and robbery.
Agil appeared in court for a bail hearing on Friday.
"Investigators from the Vice Unit believe there may be more victims and/or witnesses," police said.
Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is urged to contact the Vice, Narcotics, and Street Level Organized Crime Unit at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3555 or Crime Stoppers.