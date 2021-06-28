Peel Regional Police have charged a 51-year-old suspect in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two boys.

According to police, the alleged offences were committed against the two male youths in Peel Region on numerous occasions over a 13-year period from 2000 to 2013. Police said the victims knew the suspect, but did not specify how.

Police identified the suspect in a news release issued Monday.

Carl Kenny of Heartland, New Brunswick has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, and two counts of sexual interference.

He made a court appearance in Brampton on June 22, police said Monday.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and are urging them to come forward.