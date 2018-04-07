

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police say that they are growing concerned for the safety of a 77-year-old Brampton man who disappeared three days ago.

Jagdish Sumal was last seen at his residence in the area of Redwing Court and Ravenswood Drive on Wednesday.

Police say that Sumal’s family is concerned for his well-being as he requires medication and does not have it with him.

He is known to frequent the Temple located at McLaughlin Road and Gurdwara Gate in Brampton, according to police.

He is described as a South Asian man, who is about five-foot-eleven with a medium build, brown eyes and a gray mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, dark blue pants, a black winter jacket, a black turban and white shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call investigators at the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233.