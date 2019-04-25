

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police say that they are in the process of issuing an Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old boy who is believed to be in the company of his mother.

Police say that Ethan Montes was last seen at his school in the Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue area of Mississauga sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say that he is believed to be with his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed.

“Juliet does have some preexisting medical conditions that require medication and if she does not take that medication it does cause her to act of character,” Akhil Mooken told CP24 on Thursday afternoon. “Attempts to contact Juliet have been unsuccessful and there is concern for both her wellbeing as well as the wellbeing of Ethan.”

Mooken said that Ethan’s father reported him missing at around 9:30 a.m. after Mohammed failed to return home with him on Wednesday.

He said that he “can’t speak to the thought process of the father” and doesn’t know why he waited to contact police.

The father and the mother are married and live together at an address in Mississauga with Ethan, Mooken said.

“This is completely out of character for Juliet to not have any contact with her husband. By all indications they were supposed to return home to their residence yesterday once Ethan was completed at school,” he said.

Mother and child may be in London area

Mooken said police have received information suggesting that Mohammed may have taken Montes to the London, Ontario area after picking him up from school on Wednesday.

He said that the pair are believed to be travelling in a grey, four-door Toyota Matrix with Ontario licence plate #379WTM.

“If anybody does see this vehicle we are asking them to call 911,” he said.

Though an Amber Alert has not yet been issued, Mooken said that investigators are working in coordination with Ontario Provincial Police and expect one to be issued in the “very near future.”