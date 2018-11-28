

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 19-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the collision in Brampton this morning.

The incident occurred near Williams Parkway and Highway 410 shortly before 10 a.m.

Police say the pedestrian was unconscious when police arrived and she was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

She was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later, police confirm.

Police have not released any information about the driver of the vehicle, who investigators say did not remain at the scene.

The northbound Hwy. 410 ramp from Williams Parkway is closed for the police investigation and the southbound Hwy. 410 ramp to Williams Parkway has also been shut down.