

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are investigating a stabbing in Mississauga early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a commercial plaza in area of McLaughlin and Bristol roads at around 2:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

They arrived to find a 29-year-old man outside suffering from stab wounds.

The man was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are believe to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect, who fled the scene, has not yet been located.

Investigators have not released a suspect description at this time.