Peel police investigate stabbing outside commercial plaza in Mississauga
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 6:32AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 3, 2019 8:23AM EDT
Peel Regional Police are investigating a stabbing in Mississauga early Monday morning.
Officers were called to a commercial plaza in area of McLaughlin and Bristol roads at around 2:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing.
They arrived to find a 29-year-old man outside suffering from stab wounds.
The man was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are believe to be non-life-threatening.
Police say the suspect, who fled the scene, has not yet been located.
Investigators have not released a suspect description at this time.