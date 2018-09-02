

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are investigating after two fatal shootings took place in Brampton in the early hours of Sunday.

At around 2 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Vodden Street East and Kennedy Road North for reports of the sounds of gunshots heard.

Peel paramedics said they transported a male with critical injuries and a female with serious injuries to a trauma centre from the scene.

At around 8 a.m., Peel Regional Police said the male victim had succumbed to their injuries.

A short time later, Peel police were called to the area of Sunforest Drive and Sandalwood Parkway East. Officers said a victim was pronounced dead after a shooting took place at around 6:30 a.m.

No information on any possible suspects has been provided in connection with either of these investigations.

There is no known link between the two fatal shootings.

Roads have been blocked off in both areas as police investigate.