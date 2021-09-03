Police are investigating two home invasions that occurred in Mississauga in the last week, one of which involved a firearm being discharged.

The most recent incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. on Friday. Police say that five suspects forced their way into the home and made demands for money.

At some point, one of the suspects discharged a firearm into the ground.

“Fortunately, there were no serious physical injuries sustained by any of the victims,” Peel Regional Police said in a news release issued Friday evening.

The suspects have all been described as male. They wore masks, dark hooded sweaters, dark pants and gloves, police say.

An unspecified number of suspects stole the victims 2021 Bentley Bantayga (licence plate MTGPWR) while others fled the area in a Nissan Murano.

Police say the incident is similar to a separate home invasion that occurred on Aug. 27.

Few details have been provided about the August robbery, but police say “similar demands were made by suspects with the same description.”

The victims did not sustain any physical injuries.

“In both cases, high-end luxury vehicles were parked in the driveways of the victims residences,” police said. “At this time it is unknown if the two robberies are related or if the vehicles were the intended target of the robbery.”

Police have released images of the stolen Bentley. They also warn that the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and that anyone with information or who spots the stolen vehicle should contact police immediately.