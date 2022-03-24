Peel Regional Police are investigating after a vehicle was found in Lake Ontario in Mississauga early this morning.

Officers received a call at around 3 a.m. from a passerby who noticed a vehicle in the water near Lakefront Promenade and Lakeshore Road East.

Police say it is not known when the car entered the lake or if there were any occupants inside the vehicle at the time.

The marine unit is on scene along with a dive team.

A media officer is expected to speak at the scene later this morning.