Peel Regional Police say they are responding to a Mississauga middle school after reports of a possible threat.

Investigators told CP24 that officers received information shortly after 9 a.m. about potential threats to Tomken Road Middle School, located near Tomken Road and Bloor Street.

Police say they do not believe there is an “active person” in the school but officers are on scene.

The school is in a hold and secure position and students are not being evacuated at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

"At about 9:05 a.m., police directed Tomken Road Middle School into hold and secure, as a precautionary measure, while they conduct an investigation in the community," a statment from the Peel District School Board read.

"As part of the hold and secure protocol, all doors are locked so no one can enter or exit the building. School activities and classes are continuing regularly inside the school. Students and staff are safe."