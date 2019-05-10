

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are asking the public for information about a suspicious incident involving two young girls in Brampton on Friday morning.

According to police, two 10-year-old girls were walking in the area of Chipwood Crescent and Archdekin Drive at around 8:30 a.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up beside them.

Police say the male driver of the vehicle tried to wave them over and then shouted, “Do you guys want some candy?”

The girls, investigators say, ran away while the male laughed and sped off in an unknown direction.

A young girl, who police say was about 10 years old, was spotted sitting in the rear of the vehicle.

Police say the driver has been described as a black male who was approximately 18 years old and the vehicle is believed to be a black, four-door sedan.

“Investigators are concerned in relation to this suspicious activity of this male and his actions,” Peel Regional Police said in a news release. “Anyone with information, video surveillance or dash cam footage in relation to this incident is asked to contact the investigators at 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau.”