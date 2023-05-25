Peel Regional Police have issued a public safety alert, warning the public that a federal parolee wanted for multiple violent offenses is at-large and may be within the region.

Police say 39-year-old Kyle Andrews is a “prolific violent offender” wanted for firearms charges, assault, uttering threats and forcible confinement, among other things.

He may be operating a 2014 white Mercedes GLK SUV with Ontario license plate CXCC550, police say.

Police have released an image of the suspect, and are warning the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous, adding that he should not be approached.

“If seen, please dial 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a press release.

“Anyone with information regarding Kyle’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigators from the Intimate Partner Violence Unit at (905) 453-2121 EXT 4990.”

Anonymous tips can also be left to Peel Region Crime Stoppers, police say.