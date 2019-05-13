Peel police launch homicide investigation after person found dead in Brampton
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 11:36AM EDT
Peel Regional Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after one person was found dead in Brampton.
Officers were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Queen Street East at around 9 a.m.
Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased person in the area.
The homicide and missing persons bureau is leading the investigation.
Police have not released any information about the victim or possible suspects.