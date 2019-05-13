

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after one person was found dead in Brampton.

Officers were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Queen Street East at around 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased person in the area.

The homicide and missing persons bureau is leading the investigation.

Police have not released any information about the victim or possible suspects.