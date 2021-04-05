Peel Regional Police say they have launched an internal review following the dramatic mistaken arrest of a Black teen while police were hunting for a kidnapping suspect.

“While our officers were acting in good faith on credible information, it does not negate that this was a traumatic experience. An internal review is underway to examine the events leading to this incident,” Peel police said in a statement Monday.

Acting on a tip last Wednesday, Peel police officers and members of the Toronto Police Emergency Task Force descended on a vehicle in the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue.

According to police, officers received a tip that 21-year-old Kwami Garwood was driving in the area. Garwood is currently wanted on suspicion of kidnapping in Peel Region and in connection with an unrelated murder in Toronto in July of last year.

“Due to the serious nature of the alleged offences, and that Garwood is believed to be armed and dangerous, Peel and Toronto police worked together to make what they believed to be a high-risk arrest,” Peel police said. “A plan was created with the Toronto Emergency Task Force to effect the arrest as quickly as possible while maintaining the safety of the public and the officers.”

But after executing the high stakes arrest, police determined that the male in the vehicle was not in fact the suspect they were looking for but was rather a 17-year-old teen on his way to McDonald’s.

Video of the incident captured by bystanders shows the boy being held to the ground by heavily armored officers.

In their statement, Peel police defended their actions and said that they had a "duty to act” on the information that they had received, even though it turned out to be incorrect.

They pointed out that the operation was “carefully planned” and did not result in any serious injuries to anyone involved.

Still, the force acknowledged the incident was "traumatic" for the young man who was wrongfully arrested.

“We regret this mistake and the distress this has caused this young man and his family. Peel Police made initial contact with the family on that day. We have since made contact with a family representative to further discussions and offer our support,” the statement read.

Police have not identified the boy.

His family told CTV News Toronto that the situation was “horrifying” for the young man, who was on his way to McDonald’s at the time. They said that even after being mistakenly arrested, police charged him with breaching a court condition not to drive because he was caught driving without a licence when he was younger. The family has started an online fundraising campaign to hire a lawyer

Garwood remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.