

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a rash of ATM thefts in communities across southern Ontario.

Members of the Peel Regional Police 21 Division Break and Enter Unit commenced an investigation on Nov. 15 after two suspects in a stolen GMC Yukon SUV broke into a grocery store in the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive and hooked a long cable around an ATM before hauling it away.

Police say that they believe the same suspects then attempted similar thefts at a gas station in St. Thomas, a grocery store in Collingwood and a variety store in in the Township of Nottawa between Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.

They say that the suspects were able to steal two of the three ATMs that they targeted.

Joel Sault, a 35-year-old man from Ohsweken, was arrested on May 7 and charged with four counts of break-and enter.

Police say that the stolen vehicle used in the break-ins was recovered on the Six Nations Reserve.

Police are aware of the second suspect’s identity, however he remains at large.