

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police have made an arrest in a stabbing at a residence near Pearson International Airport earlier this week.

A 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was stabbed multiple times at a home on Harrow Street near Airport and Derry roads just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Within hours of the stabbing police had issued an arrest warrant for 59-year-old Hamilton resident Norman Tim Cormier, who they said was related to the victim.

Cormier was subsequently arrested late Thursday night with the assistance Hamilton Police Service.

He is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the stabbing and are asking anyone with information to contact the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2133.