Peel police make largest drug bust in force’s history with over $25 million worth of narcotics seized
Peel Regional Police discuss the largest drug bust in the force's history, "Project Zucaritas,” on Oct. 26, 2022.
Published Wednesday, October 26, 2022 10:21AM EDT
Peel Regional Police has made its largest drug bust in the force’s history with over $25 million worth of narcotics seized and several people arrested.
Police released details of “Project Zucaritas” on Wednesday, saying a total of 383 kilograms of cocaine, methamphetamine, and ketamine had been seized.
This seizure brings the total value of drugs collected by Peel police to over $40 million so far this year.
