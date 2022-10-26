Peel Regional Police has made its largest drug bust in the force’s history with over $25 million worth of narcotics seized and several people arrested.

Police released details of “Project Zucaritas” on Wednesday, saying a total of 383 kilograms of cocaine, methamphetamine, and ketamine had been seized.

This seizure brings the total value of drugs collected by Peel police to over $40 million so far this year.

More to come.