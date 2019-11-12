

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police say they are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who gunned down an “innocent” 23-year-old man on Highway 410 in Mississauga last year.

Police announced details of the reward at a news conference on Monday, a day before the one-year anniversary of Jason Ramkishun’s death.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 13, Ramkishun was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside his vehicle on Highway 410 near Courtneypark Drive.

Police say Ramkishun, who worked as a security guard, had just finished his shift and was driving home when the occupants of another vehicle pulled up beside him on the highway and starting shooting.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.

One week later, a second person was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Highway 410 and police say they believe that victim was the intended target in the shooting that claimed the life of Ramkishun.

“Jason Ramkishun was tragically shot and killed… in a case of mistaken identity,” Insp. Marty Ottaway said at a news conference on Tuesday morning. “Both Jason and the second victim drove the same type of vehicle.”

Police say they have been able to determine that the gun used to shoot Ramkishun was one of two weapons used in the second shooting on Highway 410. Investigators noted that the weapon was recovered by police in an unrelated incident.

Ottaway said police have also spoken to the man they believe was the intended target but would not provide details about that conversation.

Ottaway called Jason’s murder a “senseless tragedy perpetrator by criminals who have no regard for human life.”

“He had his life on the right path and simply by returning home and being in the same car (that) someone else (has), that ended up costing him his life,” Ottaway said.

At the time of his death, Ramkishun was enrolled in a police foundations program at Sheridan College and his family said he had hoped to work in law enforcement some day.

The victim’s family was present at the news conference on Tuesday but did not speak, opting to have police read a statement on their behalf.

In their statement, Ramkishun’s family described the day they learned that their son and brother was “never coming home again.”

“On the morning of Nov. 13, 2018, our family awoke to find that Jason had not returned home from his evening shift as a security guard. Morning news reports would soon detail a police investigation that had shut down the Highway 410. There was a single vehicle off the roadway that resembled Jason’s car,” the statement read.

“Our concerns for Jason’s whereabouts and safety grew. Police officers knocked on our door and informed us that Jason was the victim of a shooting… Jason was dead.”

They said one year later, the pain and suffering they feel over his loss is as “as fresh” as when they first heard the news.

They described the victim as “a good man” and “a good friend” who loved his family and his car.

“He wanted to give back to his community and became a security guard to further his own interests in law enforcement,” his family said.

Peel police are asking anyone with information about the case to call investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“We believe a number of people have knowledge of what took place and can help us solve this case,” Ottaway said.