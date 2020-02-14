

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Peel police officer is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted an individual while attempting to make an arrest back in November.

The incident occurred in Mississauga on Nov. 14 of last year, though members of the Peel Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau didn’t actually commence their investigation until six days later.

Police say that Const. Sean Osborne, a 16-year veteran of the service, has since been charged with assault and attempting to obstruct justice in connection with the incident.

He has been suspended with pay pending the resolution of the criminal case against him.

“I would like to assure the public that any allegations of an unlawful act carried out by our members will be investigated quickly and thoroughly” Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a press release issued Friday.

Osborne is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on March 16.