A Peel officer has been arrested and charged after allegedly releasing confidential information, according to police.

Const. Daniel Young, a 13-year-member of the service, has been charged with two counts of Breach of Trust, Unauthorized Use of a Computer and Obstruct Justice, police said in a press release on Thursday.

The charges were laid after a “lengthy” probe into a complaint to Peel police’s internal affairs unit alleging the unauthorized release of confidential information, police said

The contents of the leaked information is unknown.

It is not known if Young was suspended during the investigation.

Young is set to appear in court on July 26.

Police said once the criminal court proceedings have been completed a Police Services Act investigation will follow.