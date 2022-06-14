A long-time GTA police officer has been charged with benefits fraud.

On June 14, Peel Regional Police announced investigators from its Professional Standards Bureau charged a member of the force.

Police did not describe the alleged fraud or say when it occurred.

Const. Scott Hutchings is now facing one count of fraud under $5,000.

Hutchings, who has 18 years of service in Peel, is currently suspended with pay under the provisions of the Ontario Police Services Act.

The charge has not been tested in court.

Hutchings has a June 18 court date.