A police officer has minor injuries after their vehicle was struck during an alleged impaired driving collision in Mississauga late Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened near Burnhamthorpe and Wolfedale roads, just west of Mavis Road.

Police said the officer along with a “citizen” were taken to hospital.

An adult male is now in custody for impaired driving.

Burnhamthorpe Road West and Wolfedale Road were closed as police investigated, but have since reopened.