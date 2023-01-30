Peel police officer, driver seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash in Brampton
Peel Regional Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 30 between a driver and a police officer.
Share:
Published Monday, January 30, 2023 5:10AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 30, 2023 5:17AM EST
An adult male and a Peel police officer have both been seriously injured in an early morning collision in Brampton.
The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday on Rutherford Road, just north of Orenda Road.
Peel Regional Police said one of the vehicles involved in the collision is a police cruiser.
According to Peel paramedics, two patients – a driver and the officer – were transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
Rutherford Road is currently closed in both directions between Orenda Road and Clark Boulevard as police investigate.
Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.
More to come. This is a developing story.