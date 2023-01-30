An adult male and a Peel police officer have both been seriously injured in an early morning collision in Brampton.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday on Rutherford Road, just north of Orenda Road.

Peel Regional Police said one of the vehicles involved in the collision is a police cruiser.

According to Peel paramedics, two patients – a driver and the officer – were transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Rutherford Road is currently closed in both directions between Orenda Road and Clark Boulevard as police investigate.

Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.

More to come. This is a developing story.