Peel Regional Police say one of their officers is facing assault charges following an investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Bureau.

Police said the incident took place outside of Peel Region while the officer was off-duty.

Constable Jason Beccario, a 16-year-employee, has been charged with two counts of assault, Peel police said Tuesday.

He has been suspended with pay, as per the provisions of the Ontario Police Services Act.

“Upon completion of the criminal proceedings, a Police Services Act hearing will follow,” police said in their release.

The charges have not been proven in court.