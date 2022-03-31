A police officer was injured at a training facility in Mississauga on Thursday, Peel Regional Police say.

The incident happened at Emil V. Kolb Centre on Derry Road East, west of Hurontario Street.

Police said the officer was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not released any other details about the incident, including how the officer sustained the injuries.

Just a week ago, an officer in Toronto was seriously injured when he accidentally shot himself in the hand and leg while police were in the area of Fairview Mall.

The force’s professional standards unit is investigating that incident.