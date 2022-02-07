A Peel Regional Police officer has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle collision in Brampton on Monday afternoon.

Police say that the officer’s cruiser and two other vehicles were involved in a crash near Bovaird Drive and Hurontario Street at around 3 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, however police say that it was not related to any sort of pursuit.

They say that the officer was taken to hospital out of an abundance of caution. The driver of one of the other vehicles, meanwhile, was also transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

Hurontario Street is currently closed from Wexford Road to Brickyard Way and Bovaird Drive is closed from Gilligham to Sunforest drivers.