Peel police say 18 criminal charges have been laid and 14 vehicles have been seized over the past month as part of an ongoing street racing blitz.

In a news release issued Sunday, Peel Regional Police said members of the road safety service bureau have led targeted weekend enforcement in an effort to curb street racing and aggressive high-speed driving.

The police service said as a result, 18 criminal charges were laid, 14 vehicles were seized, and 414 Highway Traffic Act tickets were laid over the past month.

Police also said officers attended 116 calls for service “directly related to street racing activity.”

“We continue to receive numerous community complaints in relation to aggressive driving and street racing. It is encouraging to see that our citizens are just as disturbed as we are by the driving behaviours they observe on our roads,” Peel Regional Police Acting Sgt. Donna Maurice said in a written statement.

“Our officers work tirelessly trying to keep the roads in Peel Region a safe place for everyone; it’s great to see the Police and the public working together in an effort to make that happen.”