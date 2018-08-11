

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 24-year-old Brampton man is dead after a fatal stabbing in Mississauga on Friday night.

Police were initially called to the Hillcrest Avenue and Hurontario Street area of Mississauga at around 8 p.m. after receiving a report about an altercation between three individuals.

According to Const. Danny Marttini, the 23-year-old man was stabbed during the course of that altercation and was transported to a local hospital. She said that he then succumbed to his injuries overnight.

Police said on Friday night that one person had been taken into custody; however charges have not yet been laid in relation to the homicide.

“There are some potential suspects that are of interest already,” Marttini said on Saturday morning. “We believe that we know potentially who those individuals could be as they were investigated yesterday evening, however because we are in the process of a full investigation we are asking anyone who has any information in regards to the incident to contact us immediately.”

Marttini said that police are still working to determine the exact location of the homicide and will likely be in the Hillcrest Avenue and Hurontario Street area for some time.

She said that investigators will be canvassing the area for evidence and surveillance camera footage.

“We don’t want to close any door until we know for sure everything that has taken place,” she said.