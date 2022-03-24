Peel police say one person remains unaccounted for after a car went into Lake Ontario in Mississauga early Thursday morning.

Officers received a call at around 3 a.m. about a vehicle in the water near Lakefront Promenade and Lakeshore Road East.

"This morning our dive team and marine unit did arrive on scene and just recently entered into the water and located the vehicle," Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters on Thursday morning.

He said due to poor visibility under the water, crews were unable to determine if there was anyone inside the sedan and a tow company was called in to remove the vehicle from the water.

One occupant of the vehicle managed to escape following the incident and was assessed in hospital but police say they are unable to determine the whereabouts of the second occupant.

"Their location and well-being is unknown at this time," Mooken said.

He did not say if the person who escaped the vehicle was the one who notified police about the incident.

Mooken added that the occupant who escaped has spoken to investigators.

The age and gender of the missing occupant has not been released by police.

"Certainly we have concerns for their well-being," Mooken said. "Although we have spring temperatures, the water is much, much colder."

It is unclear how the car ended up in the water but Mooken said it went into the lake via a boat launch in the area.

The vehicle was fully submerged when police arrived and the diver on scene said he could only see about six inches in front of him while underneath the water.

Mooken said the incident is being treated as suspicious at this time.