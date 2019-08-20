Peel police search for missing pregnant woman from Brampton
Peel police have released this photo of Barinder Kaur, 34, who was last seen in Brampton on Monday. (Peel police handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 2:21PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 20, 2019 2:23PM EDT
Peel police say they are concerned for the well-being of a missing 34-year-old pregnant Brampton woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon.
Police say Barinder Kaur was last seen in the area of Bramalea Road and Black Forest Drive in Brampton at around 1 p.m. on Monday.
She is described by police as south Asian, five-foot-one, and is about 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and long, straight, black hair.
“Police and family are concerned for her well-being as she is eight months pregnant and this is very out of her character,” Peel police said in a news release issued Monday.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.