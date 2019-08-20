

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police say they are concerned for the well-being of a missing 34-year-old pregnant Brampton woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon.

Police say Barinder Kaur was last seen in the area of Bramalea Road and Black Forest Drive in Brampton at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

She is described by police as south Asian, five-foot-one, and is about 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and long, straight, black hair.

“Police and family are concerned for her well-being as she is eight months pregnant and this is very out of her character,” Peel police said in a news release issued Monday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.