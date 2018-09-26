

Codi Wilsson, CP24.com





Peel police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was reportedly assaulted near an elementary school in Brampton this morning.

Officers were called to the area of Chapparal Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway and Torbram Road, at around 7:45 a.m. for a reported assault.

Police say a boy came into a school in the area and said he had been assaulted.

The child suffered minor injuries and was not taken to hospital, police confirmed.

The suspect has been described by police as six-feet tall and was wearing a black hoodie, black or blue sweatpants, and black shoes.

Police are now actively searching for the suspect.