Peel police are looking for a 27-year-old man who allegedly “committed numerous violent acts” on a person he was in an intimate partner relationship with.

The alleged incidents happened between January and February 2023.

Muhammad Farnawany is wanted for six counts of assault, two counts each of attempt murder and sexual assault, and one count each of strangulation, and aggravated assault.

Police say the victim “suffered significant injuries and attended a local hospital for medical treatment.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the Intimate Partner Violence Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 4990, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.