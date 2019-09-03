

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police have released the photo of a Toronto man who was arrested for child pornography in an attempt to identify potential victims or witnesses who may have had contact with him.

Investigators said the suspect was in direct contact with a young girl believed to be under 10 years of age.

It is alleged that he used these online personas: "CANADYIMME" and "SCHOOLBOY_1".

Police have charged Imran Muhammad on Aug. 28 with possessing child pornography and importing child pornography.

He was held for a bail hearing and attended a Brampton court.

Investigators are appealing for anyone that may have come in contact with Muhammad in person or online to contact police or Crime Stoppers.