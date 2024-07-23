Peel Regional Police say they will be providing details this morning on arrests that have been made in an investigation into a home invasion, armed robbery, and multiple carjackings.

The results of the investigation, dubbed Project Warlock, will be discussed at a news conference at the Cassie Campbell Community Centre in Brampton at 10 a.m.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Det. Allan Dean, and Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich will be on hand for the news conference, which will be streamed live on CP24.com.