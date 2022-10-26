Peel police to provide details on $25M drug seizure in ‘Project Zucaritis’
Published Wednesday, October 26, 2022 6:03AM EDT
Peel Regional Police are set to hold a press conference this morning to provide further details about what they say is the largest drug seizure ever in the force’s history.
In a news release, Peel police said over $25 million worth of drugs was seized by the Specialized Enforcement Bureau in the investigation, dubbed “Project Zucaritis.”
The news conference is set to get underway at 10 a.m. at Peel Police headquarters in Mississauga.
