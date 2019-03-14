

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police will be providing an update this afternoon on the region’s fourth homicide of 2019.

Investigators previously said that 32-year-old Mississauga resident Michael Deabaitua-Schulde was shot in the parking lot of a commercial plaza near Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road in Mississauga shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday.

The victim was rushed to hospital by paramedics but later died from his injuries.

The incident, according to police, occurred in view of people who were exercising at a nearby boxing gym. Witnesses reportedly spotted two men wearing dark hoodies fleeing the area following the shooting.

A blue Honda Civic, which was found in flames in the area of Rymal and Tomken roads a short time after the shooting, is also believed to be connected to the incident.

Police have not speculated on a potential motive for the shooting. Officers previously confirmed that Deabaitua-Schulde was a "full patch" member of the Hells Angels.

Investigators will be providing more information about the homicide at news conference at Peel Regional Police Headquarters at 12:30 p.m.