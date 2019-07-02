Peel police try to round up cows that escaped from Brampton farm
Peel police are trying to "wrangle" cows who escaped from a farm in Brampton. (Twitter/ Peel Regional Police)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 11:25PM EDT
Peel Regional police say they are trying to round up three cows who escaped from a farm in Brampton on Tuesday night.
According to police, the cows were first spotted in the middle of the roadway in the area of Clarkway Drive and Mayfield Road at around 10:30 p.m.
DANGEROUS CONDITION:— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 3, 2019
- In the area of Clarkway Dr/Mayfield Rd in #Brampton
- It’s not a couch
- Two cows are walking in the middle of the road.
- Animal control enroute to help us moooove them along.
- Sorry, couldn’t help myself
- Call received at 10:08pm
- PR19-0242338
Shortly after 11 p.m., police tweeted that they were still trying to “wrangle” two adult cows and one calf.
Police confirmed that the animals escaped from a nearby farm but did not say how the livestock got loose.
UPDATE:— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 3, 2019
- We’re still trying to wrangle the cows.
- Two adults and a calf.
- This is definitely a first for me pic.twitter.com/QacH0DwzGl