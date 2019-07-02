

Web Staff , CP24.com





Peel Regional police say they are trying to round up three cows who escaped from a farm in Brampton on Tuesday night.

According to police, the cows were first spotted in the middle of the roadway in the area of Clarkway Drive and Mayfield Road at around 10:30 p.m.

DANGEROUS CONDITION:

- In the area of Clarkway Dr/Mayfield Rd in #Brampton

- It’s not a couch

- Two cows are walking in the middle of the road.

- Animal control enroute to help us moooove them along.

- Sorry, couldn’t help myself

- Call received at 10:08pm

- PR19-0242338 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 3, 2019

Shortly after 11 p.m., police tweeted that they were still trying to “wrangle” two adult cows and one calf.

Police confirmed that the animals escaped from a nearby farm but did not say how the livestock got loose.