A Brampton man in his 70s is believed to be the first resident of Peel Region to die after becoming infected with COVID-19, public health officials confirmed Tuesday.

The man, who had underlying health conditions, was receiving treatment at Brampton Civic Hospital, Peel Public Health said in a news release.

The patient passed away on March 26, one day after he was tested for the virus, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said.

Brown said the man’s test results came back positive for the virus today and public health officials are investigating all of the man’s close contacts.

“While this milestone may have been anticipated, the loss of one of our community members is hard, especially under these circumstances. On behalf of the City of Brampton, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Brown said in a written statement.

“We also know this may not be the last life lost in Brampton, but our collective efforts, including the measures to ensure physical distancing, are the steps needed to fight back (against) this disease. Together, we can and we must flatten the curve.”

Ontario has reported a total of 1,966 cases of COVID-19 and provincial health officials have said that nearly 60 per cent of all cases are in the GTA.