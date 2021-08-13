Those who attended a nightclub in Mississauga earlier this week may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Peel Public Health said it is advising patrons who were at the Her., in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road, on Aug. 6, 7 and 8 to "seek immediate COVID-19 testing" due to possible exposure to the virus.

"This applies to all patrons, including those who are fully vaccinated," Peel Public Health said in a statement. "Individuals who live outside Peel should contact their local public health unit for details on testing close to home."

Peel Public Health said they have identified at least four cases linked to the nightclub.

"The club is cooperating with Peel Public Health and there is no additional risk related to this exposure at this location."

The club remains open.