

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A Peel Regional Police officer is facing theft charges following a five-month-long investigation.

The cop, who has been with the service for 17 years, was charged in connection with an on-duty incident that took place back on April 15, 2016 in Mississauga.

A member of the public alerted police to the incident in June 2018 and the officer was then suspended with pay as per the provisions of the police services act.

“Public trust, respect and transparency are among our core values and our officers are expected to uphold those values as outlined in our code of ethics,” Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said in a news release issued on Wednesday. “Upon learning of these allegations I immediately ordered an internal investigation and suspended the officer.”

Following an investigation, the officer, identified as Eric Malone, was formally charged with one count of theft over $5,000, one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of breach of trust.

Malone was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 17.