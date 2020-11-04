Peel Public Health’s capacity to contact trace is “increasingly being challenged” amid record numbers of COVID-19 cases, the top public health official for the region says.

Toronto Public Health ceased contact tracing for cases not associated with outbreaks back on Oct. 3 due to the extremely high case counts in the city.

For weeks, officials in neighbouring Peel Region insisted that they were not yet in a second wave of the pandemic because they were still able to trace the source of about 80 per cent of all infections.

That, however, changed last week when Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh acknowledged that the region was in a second wave.

One week later, Peel Region now has the highest case counts adjusted for population in Ontario at 103 new infections over the last seven-days for every 100,000 people.

“I must be clear. All of our metrics are going in the wrong direction. Peel is seeing the highest rates of cases and positivity in the province with much of that activity localized in Brampton and while Peel Public Health is still contact tracing our capacity is increasingly being challenged,” Loh said during a briefing on Wednesday morning. “I really need to urge Brampton please if Peel Public Health is calling you answer the phone and please work with us to help stop the spread. Too many people are not picking up the phone.”

Loh’s comments on Wednesday come one day after the Ford government announced that it would lift the modified Stage 2 restrictions in Peel, York and Ottawa in time for this weekend, allowing bars and restaurants to resume indoor dining service and gyms, casinos and cinemas to reopen.

Speaking with reporters, Loh said that the Stage 2 restrictions “may have come at just the right time” for Peel and could have had an impact in terms of “reducing the severity of the second wave” of the pandemic.

But he said that the region remains at a “precarious point.”

“With COVID-19 activity remaining high know that any contact with anyone outside of your immediate household could result in spread and while restaurants, bars and gyms will reopen and that is certainly is helpful for the wellbeing and livelihoods of the proprietors please remember that we do need to remain careful in those settings as well,” he warned.