The decision by a group of tenants to withhold their rent is something that isn’t taken lightly, says lawyer Samuel Mason.

“It comes with the risk of eviction and landlords often try to criminalize it,” said Mason, who has worked as a tenant rights lawyer for six years, both with Parkdale Community Legal Services and the Tenant Lawyer Professional Corporation.

“Landlords try to persecute tenants engaged in this type of organizing. … The social cost of what they’re doing, they do not want it to be known.”

Mason said that tenants, most often working-class ones, choose to stage a rent strike with the intention of making a strong statement and it usually has to do with them disagreeing with a corporate landlord’s application to increase the rent significantly above what is permitted annually by the province.

Every year, the Ontario government sets a guideline rent increase for the following year for rent-controlled units, those that are first occupied before Nov. 15, 2018.

In 2024, landlords are permitted to raise the rent by 2.5 per cent. This is the same amount that was permitted in 2023. The year before that, the provincially-approved rent increase was 1.2 per cent.

Any rent increase above the set amount, which is known as an above-guideline increse (AGI), requires approval from the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB).

According to the Residential Tenancies Act, AGIs can be granted when a landlord claims that their costs for municipal taxes and charges have gone up by an “extraordinary” amount, when the renovations, repairs, replacements or new additions to their building or individual units are deemed to be “extraordinary or significant,” or when a landlord’s costs for security services increase.

Some of the other reasons why tenants may go on a rent strike is because they feel that their landlord is not properly maintaining their building or because they believe that their landlord has undertaken a series of unfair evictions, Mason said.

“Landlords will go to great lengths to get people to move out. They are prepared to evict tenants so they can find someone who will pay more, which will in turn increase their property values,” he said, adding that what tenants on rent strike are seeking is an honest conversation with their landlord and agreed-upon compromises that meet their demands. If that occurs, although it rarely does, tenants will resume paying their rent, the tenant lawyer added.

From a legal perspective, Mason said that tenants enter into an agreement with their landlord to pay rent in exchange for housing, however that contract comes with what is known as a “security of tenure,” which means that tenants can expect to not be evicted arbitrarily.

He said that a significant AGI can be the reason why tenants who are already struggling to make ends meet could end up living in poverty and see their quality of like decrease, or even end up homeless. He said that this practice is essentially a roundabout way to unfairly evict tenants, to compromise their right to their security of tenure.

“For some families, (an AGI) will be devastating because they will be evicted,” he said, adding tenants often feel no other option but to go on a rent increase to make their voices heard.

“People are so desperate to keep their rent affordable because the consequences are so real.”

Tenants who withhold their rent may receive an eviction notice from their landlord for non-payment of rent, even if they’re one day late.

The document that may be issued to tenants is known as an N4, a notice to end a tenancy early for non-payment of rent.

Tenants, however, have the right to challenge this notice and can refuse to comply with it if they disagree with the “details, substance, or purpose of it,” Mason noted.

A landlord who wishes to pursue an eviction is entitled to file an application for a hearing at the LTB, which could take a number of months to happen. Mason said that the tribunal has a track record of favouring eviction cases and moving them up the queue, especially when it comes to AGI matters, notably in cases when tenants have taken collective action.

Even if a tenant is ordered to vacate their unit on the basis of unpaid rent, the order becomes void if they pay the rent they owe before an ordered tenancy termination date, while usually includes the landlord’s filing fee, he noted.

Mason also said that tenants ordered to vacate their unit have the right to appeal their eviction at the LTB on the grounds of an error in law.

Tenants who are evicted for non-payment of rent should note that they still owe the unpaid rent to the landlord, which also includes the amount of any granted AGIs retroactive to when they were applied for by the landlord.

Tenants 'obliged to pay their rent,' says real estate lawyer

Long-time real estate lawyer Bob Aaron says tenant simply do not have the legal right to arbitrarily decide that they are no longer paying their rent.

“A tenant is obliged to pay their rent,” he said, pointing to the agreed upon terms of their least or monthly tenancy agreement.

“Under the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) you have to pay rent – full stop. … It’s illegal to refuse to pay the rent.”

And while tenants are required by law to pay their rent in exchange for a roof over their head, he noted that landlords must also obey and are governed by the RTA, city bylaws and health regulations as well as the terms of the lease.

“The units must be fit for habitation, must have running water and heat in the winter, and not be unsafe,” said Aaron, who has practiced real estate law for more than five decades.

Aaron urged tenants who have concerns about their state of their housing to contact their municipality, which has the power to issue orders when housing-related bylaws and regulations are not being followed. Those inspections and orders must also be done and issued in much more timely way, he added.

Landlord, meanwhile, have and should exercise their right to evict tenants who do not pay their rent, said Aaron.

He said rent strikes are essentially tactic that is used to bring bad publicity to landlord and/or pressure them to cave and withdraw their applications for above-guideline rent increase. However, he noted that they can also cause significant financial hardship to property owners.

Instead of placing blame on one side or the other, Aaron called on the Ontario government to take swifter action to address the concerns of both tenants and landlords so that it doesn’t come to that point where tenants feel that they have no other option but to withhold their rent. He also said that it makes no sense for the LTB’s eviction process to take nine to 12 months.

“It’s a disaster and the Ontario government should be ashamed of itself for denying access to justice to landlords and tenants,” said Aaron, adding the process put in place by the LTB to essentially hold unpaid rent in trust doesn’t sit well with him.

“Where’s the jurisdiction, the legal authority for holding the proceeds of a rent strike? I think that’s outrageous.”

100s of tenants are currently witholding their rent in Toronto

In Toronto’s west end, tenants at four apartment buildings are presently on a rent strike.

Renters at 33 King St., near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, are taking collective action against their landlord for back-to-back AGIs. They’ve been on a rent strike since June 2023.

At 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Ave. W., dozens of tenants have been withholding payment since last October due to both an AGI application as well as long-standing state-of-repair issues, which have led Canada Post to refuse to deliver mail to the buildings. On Aug. 1, the LTB sided with the tenants by ordering the building’s landlord to complete the repair work by September. This interim order means that the landlord’s application to eviction the tenants has been temporarily put on hold.

Over at 22 John St., which is also near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, tenants have been on a rent strike for a year after their rent went up by about 10 per cent each year. This building is exempt from rent increase guidelines as it was built after November 2018.

“(22 John) is incredibly unstable home to live in when you’re not sure what your rent increase will be,” said Chiara Padovani, the co-chair of the York South-Weston Tenants Union (YSWTU), an umbrella organization that represents tenant groups at 13 buildings.

At this time, there are about 250 households in those four buildings who are withholding their rent, she said.

“I think the fact that there are so many rent strikes speaks to how dire the housing situation is for tenants,” said Padovani.

“The fact that people are exploring this kind of actions say a lot. … The intention isn’t to break the law, but to take collective action.”

She said that a lease needs to be viewed as a two-way agreement where tenants pay their rent, but landlords must also ensure that the buildings are safe and decent, and that the rent is stable.

“What we’re seeing is those parts of the agreement are not being followed through,” she said, adding YSWTU’s goal is to help educate and empower tenants when they choose to take this collective action.

“A rent strike is a coordinated, planned action and the strength of this action is in the numbers. … Tenants can only be exploited so far before they draw a line in the sand.”

Padovani noted that YSWTU works with a legal team to help those on rent strike navigate the process and understand their rights, and also ensure that landlords follow the law.

Mason said that’s a good idea, adding it’s important for tenants who choose to take this action to have good legal advice and to understand their rights as landlords can get quite aggressive and may try to intimidate them.

Dozens of renters in three high-rise apartment buildings in East York’s Thorncliffe Park area have also been withholding their rent for more than year due to what they feel are unfair AGI applications.

In all of the rent strike cases in Toronto, the landlords are pursuing eviction.

In the interim, the tenants of all of the aforementioned buildings, except for those at 33 King, have been ordered by the LTB to pay their rent to the board, which is holding the funds in trust until the matter is resolved.