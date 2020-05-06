As more people get out to enjoy the warm weather, city officials on Friday changed their COVID-19 messaging from staying at home to encouraging people to keep a safe distance while being outside.

“People can’t stay home forever,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said during a news conference on Wednesday.

"This week, we have started to shift from encouraging people to stay home as much as possible to encouraging people to keep their distance as much as possible.”

Tory said the advice from Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health, to stay at home as much as possible slowed the spread of the virus and saved lives.

But, as the city looks ahead to reopening, Tory said people need to go out.

“Like many cities, we are trying to find ways to protect livelihoods, while also protecting lives and protecting health in a post-COVID world,” Tory said.

On Wednesday, the city launched the ActiveTO program, which the mayor said will create more quiet streets in the city by using traffic-calming measures.

The new initiative is being developed by Toronto Public Health and Transportation Services to provide more space for pedestrians, cyclists, and transit rider so that they can move around safely in the city.

“Active transportation is more significant than ever as a result of COVID-19. This is why I look forward to leading this important work with my city colleagues and making progress as quickly as possible,” de Villa said.

Besides creating quiet streets, staff are also recommending the closure of roads near major trails and attractions, where crowding is possible. As well, the initiative will see the expansion of the cycling network.

De Villa said getting Toronto back moving again is part of the city’s recovery.

Following a recommendation from the World Health Organization, de Villa said she is encouraging active modes of transportation such as walking or biking during the pandemic.

“These modes of active transportation not only provide physical distancing but can significantly reduce our risk of chronic diseases and improve our mental health,” she said.

De Villa said the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 while passing someone on the street, walking trail, or bike path is low.

“So, when you are out running or walking about, please step aside or pass other quickly and courteously,” she said.

Despite the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city, de Villa said Toronto is not out of the woods yet and urged residents to keep following public health measures.

The city reported 217 new COVID-19 cases and another 35 deaths on Wednesday. Toronto's COVID-19 death toll is now at 504.

Of the 6,665 cases, 391 are in hospital with 99 in intensive care.

“If you had not done your part, we could have been experiencing similar tragedies seen in other parts of the world,” de Villa said.

“We need to remain diligent and focused.”​​