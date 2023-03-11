

The Canadian Press





People are digging out again yesterday after a large swath of southern Ontario was hit by another storm.

The storm stretched over the Greater Toronto Area through to Windsor including Halton, Peel, Hamilton and Niagara, with regions receiving between five and 20 centimetres of snowfall.

The snow was expected to taper off in the northwest regions in the evening before ending overnight in the Niagara Peninsula.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of collisions throughout regions hit by the storm, including a five-vehicle crash involving a jackknifed truck on Highway 401 west near Milton, west of Toronto.