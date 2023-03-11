People digging out from another winter storm that hit southern Ontario Friday
Another winter storm hit much of southern Ontario on March 10.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 11, 2023 7:19AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 11, 2023 7:19AM EST
People are digging out again yesterday after a large swath of southern Ontario was hit by another storm.
The storm stretched over the Greater Toronto Area through to Windsor including Halton, Peel, Hamilton and Niagara, with regions receiving between five and 20 centimetres of snowfall.
The snow was expected to taper off in the northwest regions in the evening before ending overnight in the Niagara Peninsula.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of collisions throughout regions hit by the storm, including a five-vehicle crash involving a jackknifed truck on Highway 401 west near Milton, west of Toronto.