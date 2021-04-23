People are being warned not to resell their campsite reservations for profit this summer as demand for the outdoor activity has skyrocketed.

As of Saturday, those who have booked a campsite at a provincial park are “not permitted to resell any reservation for profit,” Ontario Parks tweeted on Friday.

The provincial agency said some people are trying to take advantage of the hot commodity, as people are looking for safe activities to enjoy outdoors during a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that there are instances where individuals are attempting to sell reservations for profit. We do not condone reselling Ontario Parks reservations for a profit,” Ontario Parks said.

If a person is caught selling their reservation on social media or buy and sell websites the reservation may be cancelled and “all applicable penalty fees will apply,” Ontario works said.

Ontario Parks did not say exactly how much the penalty fees are.

“We take concerns raised by our visitors very seriously. We continue to monitor your feedback to ensure a fair and transparent reservation system is provided for everyone,” the agency said.

Ontario Parks said campsite bookings are up by more than 135 per cent this year and that they’re looking into providing more reservations to accommodate the heightened demand.

Currently, campground and backcountry campsites and roofed accommodations at Ontario Parks- including cabins, yurts and cottages- are temporarily closed due to the provincewide stay-at-home order in effect until at least May 20th.

However, many provincial parks and conservation reserves are still open for safe outdoor day activities like walking and hiking.

The province says people should visit individual park websites to see what facilities are open and what services are available.