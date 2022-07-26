A person has critical injuries following a collision in Caledon early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 9 near Humber Station Road.

The Caledon Ontario Provincial Police department said two vehicles collided and one driver sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver was airlifted to a trauma centre.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Highway 9 remains closed in both directions as police investigate.