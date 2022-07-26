Person airlifted to trauma centre with critical injuries after collision in Caledon
Published Tuesday, July 26, 2022 7:06AM EDT
A person has critical injuries following a collision in Caledon early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 9 near Humber Station Road.
The Caledon Ontario Provincial Police department said two vehicles collided and one driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
The driver was airlifted to a trauma centre.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Highway 9 remains closed in both directions as police investigate.