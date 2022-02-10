A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stealing and driving a Toronto fire truck around the city early Thursday morning, police say.

At around 4:45 a.m., police responded to trouble at Toronto Fire Station 227, located at Queen Street East And Woodbine Avenue.

Toronto police say someone broke into the station and drove a fire truck through the bay door.

A part of the door can be seen across the street on the ground.

Police say a low-speed pursuit ensued and came to an end on Commissioners Street, about a 10-minute drive away from the fire station.

A female was arrested and is now in custody.

More to come.