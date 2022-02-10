Person arrested after stealing fire truck from Toronto station: police
A person is in custody after allegedly stealing and driving a Toronto fire truck around the city, police say.
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly stealing and driving a Toronto fire truck around the city early Thursday morning, police say.
At around 4:45 a.m., police responded to trouble at Toronto Fire Station 227, located at Queen Street East And Woodbine Avenue.
Toronto police say someone broke into the station and drove a fire truck through the bay door.
A part of the door can be seen across the street on the ground.
Police say a low-speed pursuit ensued and came to an end on Commissioners Street, about a 10-minute drive away from the fire station.
A female was arrested and is now in custody.
